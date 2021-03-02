Desjardins Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Hold

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.
Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $37.02.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.
