Desjardins Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Hold

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

