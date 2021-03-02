Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSNY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 14,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,080. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

