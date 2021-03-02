Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,544. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $128.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 12,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $1,042,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 896,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,462,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $15,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ambarella by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.