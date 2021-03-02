Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.
NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,544. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $128.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $15,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ambarella by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.