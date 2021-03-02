Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

