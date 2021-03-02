DeVault Trading 52.1% Higher This Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $3,241.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 397,178,572 coins and its circulating supply is 368,938,852 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

