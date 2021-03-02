DEX Trading Down 3.8% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00815975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045370 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

