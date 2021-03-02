DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.91. The company had a trading volume of 641,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.95, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,486,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $283,445,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in DexCom by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

