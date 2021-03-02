DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DKS opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

