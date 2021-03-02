Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $100.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 21792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

