DigitalBits Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $22.45 million and $882,764.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.78 or 0.00445652 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006777 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.15 or 0.03810786 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.