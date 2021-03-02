Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.45 or 0.00837692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

