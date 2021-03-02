Digitex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00808822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

