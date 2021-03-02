Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.77. 766,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $90.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

