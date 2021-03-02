DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.78. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 2,490 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock worth $98,405. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRTT shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

