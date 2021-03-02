DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0707 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.55 million and $945,600.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.02 or 0.00810676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,512,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,659 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

