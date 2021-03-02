DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0353 on Top Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $550,579.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00514492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00078894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00482994 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

