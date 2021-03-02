DMScript Price Tops $0.0508 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 99.8% against the dollar. One DMScript token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $2.84 million and $1.38 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.00489845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00075820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00501029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

