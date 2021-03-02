Dock Reaches Market Cap of $20.40 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Dock has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and $3.40 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.99 or 0.00810232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

