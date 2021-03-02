Doctors Coin (DRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.84 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $162.84 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00054796 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

