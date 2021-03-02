Doctors Coin (DRS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $153.86 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052989 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

