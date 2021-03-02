Dohj LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dohj LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

DIS stock opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

