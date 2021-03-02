Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

DG stock opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.60. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

