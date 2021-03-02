DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 326,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.