DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of DBL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 27,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,187. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

