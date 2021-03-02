Dragonchain Market Cap Reaches $53.53 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $53.53 million and approximately $326,006.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 37.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00801103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,246,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

