Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.70

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.70 and traded as high as C$20.52. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$20.22, with a volume of 190,234 shares trading hands.

D.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

