Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,578 shares of company stock valued at $980,542. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 339,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,494,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

