Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 12,252 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Woodmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $99,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $105.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.