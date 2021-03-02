Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 7,694 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

