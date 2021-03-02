Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Perficient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Perficient by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $235,304,000 after buying an additional 101,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Perficient by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

