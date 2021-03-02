Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DUFRY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DUFRY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 248,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

