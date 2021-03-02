Dynamic Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $18,381.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,487.66 or 0.03073563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00368051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.80 or 0.01065673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00452788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00382248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00246459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,310,610 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.