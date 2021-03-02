Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.96

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $23.41. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 21,970 shares.

EBMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

