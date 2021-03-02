Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,933 shares of company stock worth $24,198,209. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

