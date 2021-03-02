Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.55 and last traded at $60.39. 172,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 281,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.96.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

