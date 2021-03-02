easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

