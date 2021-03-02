Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Eat Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78.
Eat Beyond Global Company Profile
