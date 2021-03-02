Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.18

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $15.07. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 253,530 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

