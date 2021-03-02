Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is Trellus Management Company LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Ebix accounts for about 2.5% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.26% of Ebix worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ebix by 62.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,773. The firm has a market cap of $781.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

