eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Cap of $614,229.98

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $614,229.98 and approximately $716.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00364576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

