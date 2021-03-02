Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Edenred stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 10,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190. Edenred has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

Get Edenred alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.