Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $98,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. 25,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

