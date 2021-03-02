Effect.AI Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and approximately $133,112.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00281103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00075963 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

Effect.AI Token Trading

