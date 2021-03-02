Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.12 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00802696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044699 BTC.

About Egretia

EGT is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

