Eidoo (EDO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $597,644.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00812182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eidoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.