Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EFGSY stock remained flat at $$21.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

