Einsteinium (EMC2) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.39 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $61.37 million and $15.39 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.00374076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,312,286 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.