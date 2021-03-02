Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,564 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.62% of Elanco Animal Health worth $89,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

