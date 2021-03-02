Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Insider David Black Purchases 10,880 Shares

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) insider David Black purchased 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.53 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,286.40 ($35,204.57).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems, Space Systems, and Communication Systems segments.

