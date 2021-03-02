Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Electroneum has a market cap of $205.19 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,842,415,280 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.